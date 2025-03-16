Zelensky replaces his army chief of general staff

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the chief of general staff of the armed forces, according to a decree issued Sunday, as Kyiv’s frontline troops continue to struggle.

According to a communique, Anatoliy Bargylevych has been replaced by Andriy Gnatov, who “has been tasked with increasing the efficiency of the management.”

The Ukrainian military, which has grown since mobilising to repel Russia’s February 2022 invasion, is in the process of reorganising its army corps to improve coordination.

“We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness. This involves restructuring the command system and implementing clear standards,” defence minister Rustem Umerov said on his Facebook page.

He said Gnatov has “more than 27 years of military experience”, adding that Bargylevych has been appointed as the chief inspector of the defence ministry.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, which remains the epicentre of the fighting, the larger and better equipped Russian army has been advancing slowly for more than a year, despite heavy losses.