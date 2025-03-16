AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky replaces his army chief of general staff

AFP Published March 16, 2025

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the chief of general staff of the armed forces, according to a decree issued Sunday, as Kyiv’s frontline troops continue to struggle.

According to a communique, Anatoliy Bargylevych has been replaced by Andriy Gnatov, who “has been tasked with increasing the efficiency of the management.”

The Ukrainian military, which has grown since mobilising to repel Russia’s February 2022 invasion, is in the process of reorganising its army corps to improve coordination.

Volodymyr Zelensky invited to special EU Ukraine summit in March

“We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness. This involves restructuring the command system and implementing clear standards,” defence minister Rustem Umerov said on his Facebook page.

He said Gnatov has “more than 27 years of military experience”, adding that Bargylevych has been appointed as the chief inspector of the defence ministry.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, which remains the epicentre of the fighting, the larger and better equipped Russian army has been advancing slowly for more than a year, despite heavy losses.

Army Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy Anatoliy Bargylevych

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky replaces his army chief of general staff

Donald Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen’s Houthis, at least 31 killed

Israeli air strike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes

PM praises FIA, IB for cracking down on major human trafficking ring

China’s Xi declines to EU invitation to anniversary summit, FT reports

Tornadoes strike US South, killing 33 people amid rising risk, CNN says

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency ‘not salvageable’

Pakistan wins bronze at ITF Masters 45+ World Championship

First review: IMF sounds optimistic on SLA prospects

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Read more stories