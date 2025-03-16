AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
World

White House says ‘multiple’ Houthi leaders killed, Iran ‘on notice’

AFP Published 16 Mar, 2025 07:08pm
A plume of smoke billows during a US strike on Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa early on March 16, 2025. Photo: AFP
A plume of smoke billows during a US strike on Yemen’s Huthi-held capital Sanaa early on March 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US strikes killed “multiple” Houthi leaders in Yemen, the White House said Sunday, adding Iran was “put on notice” to stop backing the rebel group and its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The airstrikes Saturday “actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out,” National Security Advisor Michael Waltz told ABC News.

Donald Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen’s Houthis, at least 31 killed

“We just hit them with overwhelming force and put Iran on notice that enough is enough,” he said in a separate appearance on Fox News.

