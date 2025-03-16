Iran says US has ‘no authority’ to dictate its foreign policy

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Washington had “no authority” to dictate its foreign policy after US President Donald Trump urged Tehran to end support for Yemen’s Houthi forces.

“The United States Government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy,” Araghchi said in a post on X, while urging the US to stop the “killing of Yemeni people”.

Trump on Saturday said Washington had launched “decisive and powerful military action” to end the threat posed to Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and demanded Tehran’s support “must end immediately”.

The rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, are part of the “axis of resistance” of pro-Iran groups staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.

Donald Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen’s Houthis, at least 31 killed

The Houthis have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war.

Iran’s top diplomat said that the time when Washington could dictate Tehran’s foreign policy ended in 1979, when the Islamic revolution ousted the Western-backed shah.

The US strikes against Yemen’s Houthis are the first since Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Houthi forces said at least 21 people had been killed, including children.