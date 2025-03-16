AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
World

Iran says US has ‘no authority’ to dictate its foreign policy

AFP Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 01:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Washington had “no authority” to dictate its foreign policy after US President Donald Trump urged Tehran to end support for Yemen’s Houthi forces.

“The United States Government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy,” Araghchi said in a post on X, while urging the US to stop the “killing of Yemeni people”.

Trump on Saturday said Washington had launched “decisive and powerful military action” to end the threat posed to Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and demanded Tehran’s support “must end immediately”.

The rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for more than a decade, are part of the “axis of resistance” of pro-Iran groups staunchly opposed to Israel and the United States.

Donald Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen’s Houthis, at least 31 killed

The Houthis have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war.

Iran’s top diplomat said that the time when Washington could dictate Tehran’s foreign policy ended in 1979, when the Islamic revolution ousted the Western-backed shah.

The US strikes against Yemen’s Houthis are the first since Trump’s return to the White House in January.

Houthi forces said at least 21 people had been killed, including children.

Yemen Yemen Houthis Iran foreign ministry Esmaeil Baqaei US strikes in Yemen

