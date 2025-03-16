AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Mar 16, 2025
Pakistan

PM praises FIA, IB for cracking down on major human trafficking ring

BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2025 01:14pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for nabbing the notorious leader of Jajja gang involved in human trafficking, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the officials in Islamabad, he directed for further intensifying operations against human traffickers.

Libyan boat tragedy: 63 Pakistanis feared dead, Senate body told

The Prime Minister said people involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking not just cause a loss of precious human lives but also damage the country’s global repute.

He awarded cash prize worth one million rupees each to the officials who were part of the operation against the gang.

The Jajja gang leader, Usman Jajja is one of the main characters responsible for deaths of Pakistanis in the Greece boat accident last year.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the ongoing operations by FIA and IB to prevent human trafficking.

FIA illegal migrants EU migration boats sink

