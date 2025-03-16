AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-16

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: The government intends to reduce electricity tariff by up to Rs 8 per unit within the next couple of weeks.

This will be contingent on approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However with staff level agreement not reached and further negotiations to be held virtually as per the IMF mission leader’s press release uncertainty remains. In addition there is also uncertainty regarding which consumer categories will benefit from this proposed relief.

The industrial sector, in particular, is concerned that the tariff reduction will apply on an incremental basis rather than on actual consumption. “An incremental tariff is discriminatory. Some consumers will receive significant benefits, while others may get none. It could also mean that two consumers with similar current costs would face different charges—one might see a decrease, while the other might be forced to shut down,” one industrial consumer explained.

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward reaching Staff Level Agreement

The issue was discussed in detail during a meeting this week, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. The tariff reduction is expected to result from savings achieved through the termination of contracts with five Independent Power Producers (IPPs), adjustments to contracts of bagasse-fired IPPs, revisions to IPP and government power plant contracts, and changes to taxes on electricity bills.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured a delegation of businessmen, led by former Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Gauhar Ijaz, that the reduction would take place before April 2025.

The current tariff regime includes about nine elements, and by revisiting them, the electricity tariff could potentially be lowered by Rs 10-12 per unit. However, the IMF reportedly rejected the removal of taxes from electricity bills due to the low recovery rate by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and provinces are unwilling to eliminate the electricity duty. As a result, the expected reduction is around Rs 8 per unit.

A Federal Minister revealed that the Prime Minister plans to announce the tariff reduction on March 23, 2025, in a bid to provide the industrial sector with electricity at regionally competitive rates. However this predated the IMFs intimation through a press release that the staff level agreement was not reached.

In January 2025, the Prime Minister directed the Power Division to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs 7 per unit starting in April 2025. He also expanded the tariff reduction committee to include the then SAPM on Power (now Advisor on Privatisation), Lt. General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and the National Coordinator of the Power Sector Task Force.

The committee has since reviewed power tariff reform proposals, with the Task Force providing a comprehensive analysis. The Deputy Prime Minister commended the Task Force’s efforts in this regard.

Currently, the pool price of electricity stands at Rs 35 per unit, excluding taxes and surcharges. Some relief has already been passed on to consumers through negative adjustments in Quarterly Tariff Adjustments (QTAs) and Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCAs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF power tariffs electricity tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Repatriation of declared assets: PM proposes incentive scheme for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

POL products’ prices: PM chooses to maintain status quo

IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD

Mass April 4 gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PPP Sindh Council opposes new canals on River Indus

Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

Read more stories