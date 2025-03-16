BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Print 2025-03-16

IHC issues notices in response to plea challenging appointment of MD NEECA

Terence J Sigamony Published March 16, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 10:07pm

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to respondents in response to a petition filed against the appointment of Dr Mohazzam as Managing Director of National Energy Efficient Conservation Authority (NEECA).

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, after hearing arguments, issued notices to respondents.

Muhammad Sajjad Hussain and Zeeshanullah have filed a petition under Article 199 of the constitution through advocate Raja Adnan and cited Prime Minister, secretary Establishment Division, Federal Minister and secretary for Energy, Power Division, chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Managing Director/ Secretary NEECA Dr Sardar Mohazzam as respondents.

They prayed the IHC to direct FIA to investigate the alleged wrongdoings, and present its report before the Court.

NEECA, GIZ unveil Energy Conservation Building Code 2023

The petitioners submitted that the appointment of MD NEECA falls under the ambit of the federal government and the Management Positions (MP)-I Policy. They contended that Dr Mohazzam was hired in NEECA as a result of an advertisement, which mentioned the qualification and experience for the post of MD NEECA as an eminent energy and environment expert with minimum 10 years of experience in handling energy projects. However, Dr Mohazzam did not have the requisite 10 years’ experience despite that was hired for three years starting from 13th November 2019 till 12 November 2022.

The administrative control of NEECA was transferred from Power Division, Ministry of Energy to Ministry of Science and Technology in 2022. Upon the completion of 3-year period he was reappointed for another term, w.e.f., 13-11-2022, without any advertisement.

The recruitment under the MP Scale Policy demands the submission of affidavit against any conflict of interest prior to joining the service. However, Dr Mohazzam being partner in a private firm “Prudence Consulting” failed to disclose his conflict interest which tantamount to fall under the corruption and corrupt practice. Not only Dr Mohazzam hided his partnership in a firm, rather used his individual project as the projects of the firm and misused his power as MD NEECA to secure several project for the said firm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad High Court FIA NEECA Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas Muhammad Sajjad Hussain

IHC issues notices in response to plea challenging appointment of MD NEECA

