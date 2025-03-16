PM sees Daanish University to compete with global peers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Daanish University of Emerging Sciences will be among world’s top-ranking universities in terms of standards.

Speaking at the site of the university here on Saturday, he emphasised the importance of quality education for all “in order to elevate the country to new heights.”

Sharif said 100 acres of land has been allocated for Daanish University of Emerging Sciences and it will be constructed at a cost of 190 million pounds transferred to the national exchequer by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The first section of the university will be made operational on 14 August next year, Sharif said.

Applied sciences will be the pivot of this university and this initiative will change the destiny of the country, the PM claimed.

The government will not interfere in the function and operations of the university, said Sharif.

He reiterated that only brilliant students will get admission in it purely on merit and that the deserving students will get free education.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Daanish University of Emerging Sciences will provide such a workforce which will be future technology leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

He said technology based start-ups will emerge from this institution and it will “prepare Pakistan for the fourth and Fifth industrial revolutions.”

Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the government is taking significant steps to promote quality education across the country. The network of Daanish schools is being expanded, he said.

