AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-16

PM sees Daanish University to compete with global peers

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Daanish University of Emerging Sciences will be among world’s top-ranking universities in terms of standards.

Speaking at the site of the university here on Saturday, he emphasised the importance of quality education for all “in order to elevate the country to new heights.”

Sharif said 100 acres of land has been allocated for Daanish University of Emerging Sciences and it will be constructed at a cost of 190 million pounds transferred to the national exchequer by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The first section of the university will be made operational on 14 August next year, Sharif said.

Applied sciences will be the pivot of this university and this initiative will change the destiny of the country, the PM claimed.

The government will not interfere in the function and operations of the university, said Sharif.

He reiterated that only brilliant students will get admission in it purely on merit and that the deserving students will get free education.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Daanish University of Emerging Sciences will provide such a workforce which will be future technology leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

He said technology based start-ups will emerge from this institution and it will “prepare Pakistan for the fourth and Fifth industrial revolutions.”

Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the government is taking significant steps to promote quality education across the country. The network of Daanish schools is being expanded, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Daanish University of Emerging Sciences

Comments

200 characters

PM sees Daanish University to compete with global peers

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Repatriation of declared assets: PM proposes incentive scheme for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

POL products’ prices: PM chooses to maintain status quo

IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD

Mass April 4 gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PPP Sindh Council opposes new canals on River Indus

Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

Read more stories