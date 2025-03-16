Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the international community to implement tangible and effective measures to address the rising tide of Islamophobia, Foreign Office spokesperson said this in a statement released here in Saturday on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Incidents of Islamophobic rhetoric, hate speech, and assaults on Muslim communities, mosques, and sacred symbols are serious violations of fundamental human rights and the principles of religious freedom.

As a leading voice in the global fight against Islamophobia, Pakistan looks forward to continue working with the international community to promote tolerance, harmony, and mutual respect among all religions and cultures, reads the statement.

On the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 15, Pakistan reiterates its dedication to promoting tolerance, harmony, and mutual respect among all religions and cultures.

The rising instances of Islamophobic rhetoric, hate speech, and assaults on Muslim communities, mosques, and sacred symbols are deeply troubling and completely unacceptable, necessitating immediate and strong global response.

The desecration of the holy Quran and the ongoing marginalisation of Muslims worldwide represent not only assaults on Islamic values but also serious violations of fundamental human rights and the principles of religious freedom.

Pakistan has been a leading force in the global fight against Islamophobia. Working closely with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan played a crucial role in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s historic decision to designate March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Following this, Pakistan was pivotal in the passage of another UNGA resolution urging all states to implement laws to criminalize acts of Islamophobia, as well as requiring the UN Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy to address the issue.

In his message on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar said we commemorate this day, Pakistan urges the international community to implement tangible and effective measures to reform discriminatory legislation, combat hate speech, and promote genuine interfaith dialogue to cultivate mutual respect.

Additionally, social media platforms should take significant responsibility by holding accountable those who propagate hate and ensuring the removal of harmful content that reinforces Islamophobia.

Education plays a vital role in breaking down prejudice and fostering a more inclusive and compassionate perspective, he remarked.

The DPM/FM highlights let this day act as a strong call to action — a chance to build a world in which individuals of all beliefs can live together harmoniously, where understanding prevails over fear, and where mutual respect transcends divisions.

