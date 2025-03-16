AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-16

Effective steps urged to combat Islamophobia

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday underscored the need of collective efforts to effectively combat Islamophobia and said it was essential to ensure respect for all religions globally and implement effective legislation against hate speech.

Promoting interfaith harmony and dialogue could help eliminate misunderstandings and foster brotherhood among different religious communities, he said in a message on the observance of International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Today, the acting president said, Pakistan and Muslims around the world were observing the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. “This day served as a reminder that it was imperative to raise a united voice against the global prejudice, hatred, and discrimination faced by Muslims. The purpose of observing this day is also to raise awareness about the dangerous consequences of Islamophobia.”

Gillani further said that the Muslims across the world encountered numerous challenges due to the misconceptions and negative propaganda spread against them and their religion. In many Western countries, he observed. Islamophobia led to violent incidents in which different innocent Muslims had lost their lives, adding on this day, they also remembered those Muslims who lost their lives as a result of Islamophobia-related violence.

The acting president said Pakistan took pride in its leading role in getting the international day recognised by the United Nations to combat Islamophobia. “Pakistan has consistently highlighted this issue at every forum and has played a key role in urging the international community to take practical steps for its eradication.”

At times, he regretted that the Western media associated Islam and Muslims with terrorism or extremism, creating a misleading perception among the general public. Moreover, false information and fake news on social media portrayed Islam as a violent religion, he noted.

He said additionally, in some countries, political groups and extremist individuals ran hate campaigns against the Muslims and exploit Islamophobia for political purposes, further exacerbating discrimination against Muslims.

