Life & Style Print 2025-03-16

‘Faslon Ko Takalluf’ Fatima Fertilizer collaborates with Atif Aslam on soulful Ramazan rendition

Published 16 Mar, 2025

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer joins hands with Atif Aslam to present a heartfelt rendition of the classic masterpiece ‘Faslon Ko Takalluf’. This special collaboration aims to bring people together in faith and reflection during the sacred month, fostering a spirit of love, devotion, and spiritual connection.

The rendition, a beautiful Urdu naat, is chanted with deep love and reverence for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The soulful melody also conveys a strong, heartfelt desire to visit the Mosque of the Prophet (SAW) in Madinah.

“Ramazan is a time of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude. Through this rendition of ‘Faslon Ko Takalluf’, we aim to express a heartfelt longing for Madinah and its timeless serenity. At Fatima Fertilizer, we believe that Ramazan’s essence of self-realization and gratitude also reminds us to value those who nourish the nation — our farmers,” said Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales, Fatima Fertilizer.

Driven by a purpose that goes beyond business, Fatima Fertilizer is dedicated to serving the community and fostering a spirit of unity. Through such initiatives, the company aims to celebrate the shared values of faith, humility, and appreciation for those who contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

As Ramazan fills us with devotion and compassion, ‘Faslon Ko Takalluf’ serves as a heartfelt tribute to love and unity, echoing the spirit of Madinah. The video is now available on Sarsabz Fertilizer’s social media platforms, inviting everyone to embrace its message of peace and harmony.

