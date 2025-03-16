CM’s message on ‘Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia’

LAHORE: “Discrimination, hatred and prejudice faced by Muslims around the world are condemnable,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In her message on International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the CM added, “Pakistan raised its voice by presenting a resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations General Assembly. Islam is a religion of mercy that teaches peace, love, tolerance and human dignity. Unfortunately, the trend of propaganda against Islam and Muslims is growing.”

The Chief Minister said, “Islamophobia is a threat to world peace and interfaith harmony. We appreciate every effort to eliminate Islamophobia.” She highlighted, “United Nations and all international organizations should take effective and decisive steps against hateful attitudes.”

The CM said, “The world should ensure the protection of lives, property, rights, honour and dignity of Kashmiris, Palestinians and other Muslims.” She added, “Punjab government is taking all possible steps to promote religious harmony and respect for minorities. We want a Punjab where every religion and sect enjoys equal rights and honour.”

She said, “The world should be made aware of the true identity of Islam to combat Islamophobia. It is necessary to raise voice against all kinds of hatred. Everyone has to play his role for sustainable world peace.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025