AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-16

CM’s message on ‘Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia’

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

LAHORE: “Discrimination, hatred and prejudice faced by Muslims around the world are condemnable,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In her message on International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the CM added, “Pakistan raised its voice by presenting a resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations General Assembly. Islam is a religion of mercy that teaches peace, love, tolerance and human dignity. Unfortunately, the trend of propaganda against Islam and Muslims is growing.”

The Chief Minister said, “Islamophobia is a threat to world peace and interfaith harmony. We appreciate every effort to eliminate Islamophobia.” She highlighted, “United Nations and all international organizations should take effective and decisive steps against hateful attitudes.”

The CM said, “The world should ensure the protection of lives, property, rights, honour and dignity of Kashmiris, Palestinians and other Muslims.” She added, “Punjab government is taking all possible steps to promote religious harmony and respect for minorities. We want a Punjab where every religion and sect enjoys equal rights and honour.”

She said, “The world should be made aware of the true identity of Islam to combat Islamophobia. It is necessary to raise voice against all kinds of hatred. Everyone has to play his role for sustainable world peace.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

islamophobia United Nations General Assembly Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

CM’s message on ‘Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia’

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Repatriation of declared assets: PM proposes incentive scheme for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

POL products’ prices: PM chooses to maintain status quo

IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD

Mass April 4 gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PPP Sindh Council opposes new canals on River Indus

Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

Read more stories