Growing challenge of terrorism: no room for complacency

That India is behind all types of terrorism in Pakistan is a fact. There are many terrorist organizations that permanently derive sustenance, shelter, organizational and military skills from India that has increasingly regressed ever since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Modi’s and his party BJP’s humiliation in the last year’s general election has only added to the anti-Pakistan machinations and rhetoric particularly in states that are ruled by this party.

No doubt, the scope of attack in Balochistan clearly indicates India’s involvement in it. It may be recalled that an Indian in-service naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was arrested in Balochistan for sponsoring terrorism in the province in 2016.

Working for Indian intelligence, he had been assisting the Baloch insurgents and other militant groups. The train hijacking incident suggests that that many more Kulbhushan Jadhavs are still operating in Balochistan and Afghanistan to inflict harm on Pakistan’s interests.

Therefore, the governments, provincial as well as federal, military, paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, bureaucracy, and others are required to pull their socks up immediately in view of the enormity of growing challenge of terrorism and extremism in the country.

Rubina Tahir, Islamabad

