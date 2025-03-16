Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed owing to supply shortage, chicken prices went further up from Rs18,800 to Rs19,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs495 against Rs490 and chicken meat is available at Rs800 per kg. Eggs’ price are stable at Rs8,600 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs290-300 per dozen. Sugar price which few days ago touched a record high Rs8,400 per 50 kg bag in wholesale market has witnessed slight reduction as it went down to Rs7,800 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices have witnessed an increase as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,200 against Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 against Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 against Rs1,050. Various varieties of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained stable as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,250 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,300 per bag and normal quality wheat flour at Rs1,230 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,260 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as maash pulse price is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong price at Rs400 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed an increasing trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs6,300 to Rs6,600 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs470 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went up from Rs2,450 to Rs2,820 per 5kg tin and cooking oil from Rs2,740 to Rs2,800 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesale market went down from Rs2,300 to Rs2,250 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and suppliers have also announced special offers on litre pack by reducing price from Rs3,900 per carton to Rs3,700 while retailers are charging the end consumers Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs165 per pack, family size Lux at Rs150, and detergent prices went slightly up as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 against Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially OGRA has fixed price of LPG at Rs244 per kg, while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per kg, reflecting an overcharging of Rs56-86 per kg.

According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA and other relevant departments from federal government to provincial governments have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely saling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws.

Vegetable prices witnessed an increasing trend as potatoes are available in the range of Rs130-180 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-75 per kg; onion price went down from Rs180-250 to Rs120-175 per 5kg (the lowest level of past five years), which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-70 against Rs50-75 per kg and tomato price went up from Rs100-175 to Rs130-230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-75 against Rs45-65 per kg.

Ginger price is stable at Rs1,150 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-380 per kg, China garlic price remained stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630 per kg.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-75 per kg, various varieties of pumpkins are available in the range of Rs180-2200 against Rs250-300 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-65 against Rs70-80 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs180-200 to Rs100-130 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-50 against Rs50-55 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs250 to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs55-65 against Rs65-75 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs85 to Rs125 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs40-45 against Rs35-40 per kg and cabbage price went up from Rs120 to Rs130 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs45-50 per kg. Fresh arrival okra price went up from Rs600 to Rs750 per5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs190-220 against Rs150-170 per kg, Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs160-190 per kg, green chilli price went up from Rs220-250 to Rs400-450 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-140 against Rs70-100 per kg, carrot price went down from Rs150 to Rs120 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 against Rs45-50 per kg and cucumber price went up Rs175 to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs55-65 per kg.

Yam price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-170 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs75 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg; peas price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-90 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs50 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs25-30 per kg, spinach is available at Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs20-25 per bundle of 250 grams.

Fruit prices remained stable as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs110-330 per kg, guava price is stable at Rs160-220 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs120-250 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs150-450 per dozen. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs300-400 per kg; strawberries are available in the range of Rs200-350 against 250-450 and pomegranates in the range of Rs350-600, melons are available at 80-150 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public. For instance, the DC office has fixed onion price at Rs26-45 per kg (with a minimum profit margin of Rs10 per kg for retailers) while retailers are charging Rs45-70 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents. Similarly, the retail price of tomatoes is Rs35-60 per kg while the majority of retailers are selling tomatoes in the range of Rs50-75, DC fixed price of potatoes at Rs35-52, while the majority of retailers are charging Rs40-75 per kg.

Consumers mentioned that in recent weeks the prices of banana, guava, tomatoes, tomatoes, onions, pumpkins and strawberry like fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a significant reduction in the wholesale market while the retailers are still overcharging in the absence of effective monitoring. They said one vendor was selling bananas in the range of Rs150-250 per dozen and another at Rs200-300 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs115-250 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,300 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,320. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

