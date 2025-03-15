AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to maintain petroleum prices, slash electricity tariffs in new relief plan

BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 08:03pm

The government has decided to maintain petroleum prices at their current levels and transfer the financial benefits to the public through reduced electricity costs, according to a statement from Prime Minister’s Office.

“We have decided to maintain petroleum prices at their current levels and transfer the full financial benefit to the public by reducing electricity prices,” the Prime Minister said.

Rs20 per litre cut in prices of diesel & petrol demanded

The premier emphasised that this measure is one of many aimed at achieving a meaningful reduction in electricity tariffs.

“This step is among several others that will lead to a significant reduction in electricity prices,” he added.

“A comprehensive and effective strategy is being prepared under which a package is being developed to reduce electricity prices. The details are being finalized,” the Prime Minister said.

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

The relief package will utilize the financial flexibility created by fluctuations in global oil prices and other measures to provide substantial relief to the public.

“The financial space created by changes in global oil prices and other measures will be used to provide significant relief to the public through reduced electricity costs,” he explained.

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to prioritizing public relief since taking office. “Upon assuming office, we pledged to prioritize public relief,” he said.

He also expressed his determination to provide further ease to the public in the coming weeks. “In the next few weeks, we are committed to providing relief and further easing the burden on the public by reducing electricity prices,” he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the relief measures would not only reduce electricity prices but also have a broader impact on inflation.

“This relief will not only lower electricity prices but will also contribute to a further reduction in overall inflation,” he said.

Comments

200 characters

Govt to maintain petroleum prices, slash electricity tariffs in new relief plan

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward reaching Staff Level Agreement

Trump administration weighs travel ban on many countries including Pakistan

Nine militants killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

Talks on first review of $7bn loan programme with IMF conclude

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Pharma sector: SIFC backs deregulation as exports surge

Hamas says ‘ball is in Israel’s court’ after hostage offer

Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to ‘surrender’

Power sector: resolution of circular debt in sight

Read more stories