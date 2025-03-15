AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiyy says Kyiv’s troops not surrounded in Kursk, warns of new Russian troop build-up

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2025 06:31pm

Ukrainian troops are still fending off Russian and North Korean forces in Russia’s Kursk region but face a potential new attack on Ukraine’s northeast Sumy region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said on Saturday.

Military analysts say Russia is close to ejecting Ukrainian forces from their months-old foothold in the western Russian region, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to warn that thousands were “completely surrounded”.

In a statement on social media after being briefed by his top general, Zelenskiyy said Kyiv’s troops were not encircled in Kursk but that Moscow was accumulating forces nearby for a separate strike.

“This indicates an intention to attack our Sumy region,” he said. “We are aware of this, and will counter it.”

“I would like all (our) partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will be ignoring.”

Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to ‘surrender’

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he supported in principle Trump’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a meeting of about 25 European leaders and other allies that they would need to increase pressure on Putin to accept a ceasefire.

“The build-up of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to keep ignoring diplomacy,” Zelenskiyy added. “It is clear that Russia is prolonging the war.”

In his statement, he also said the battlefield situation near the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk had “stabilised”, and that Ukraine had successfully used a new domestically-produced long-range missile in combat.

Kyiv is seeking to expand its domestic defence industry to wean itself off Western allies who have provided critical artillery, air-defence and long-range strike capabilities.

Ukraine’s new “long Neptune” missile has a range of 1,000 kilometres (621 miles), Zelenskiyy said.

Donald Trump KYIV Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine peace talks Ukraine troops Kursk region Volodymyr Zelenskiyy

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskiyy says Kyiv’s troops not surrounded in Kursk, warns of new Russian troop build-up

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward reaching Staff Level Agreement

Trump administration weighs travel ban on many countries including Pakistan

Nine militants killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

Talks on first review of $7bn loan programme with IMF conclude

Govt to maintain petroleum prices, slash electricity tariffs in new relief plan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Pharma sector: SIFC backs deregulation as exports surge

Hamas says ‘ball is in Israel’s court’ after hostage offer

Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to ‘surrender’

Power sector: resolution of circular debt in sight

Read more stories