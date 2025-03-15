AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan

'Cruel and exploitative': PPP vows all-out resistance against new net-metering regulations

  • Shazia Marri demands immediate reversal of the policy
  • Pledges legal, political, and public resistance to protect consumers and Pakistan's renewable energy future
BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 06:24pm

In a scathing critique, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday rejected the federal government’s new net metering policy, vowing to resist it at all levels.

In a strong statement, PPP’s central spokesperson Shazia Marri called the policy a “cruel and exploitative” move that prioritizes commercial interests over the people.

Marri pledged to oppose the policy through legal, political, and public means, warning that it undermines Pakistan’s renewable energy future and imposes an “economic war against the masses.”

She accused the government of imposing exploitative changes to net metering laws, which she said will devastate the solar energy industry and burden ordinary citizens with unbearable electricity costs.

Govt reduces buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity to Rs10 per unit

The government earlier reduced the buyback rate for net metering electricity to Rs10 per unit from previously Rs27 per unit, attributing the decision to “significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers”.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved a set of amendments to the existing net-metering regulations aimed at reducing the “growing financial burden on grid consumers”, according a statement from the Finance Division.

“As part of the approved changes, the ECC has revised the buyback rate from the National Average Power Purchase Price (NAPP) to Rs10 per unit,” it said.

According to the PPP leader, consumers are being forced to purchase electricity from the grid at rates exceeding Rs. 65 per unit, creating a staggering 550% price difference.

Marri condemned this disparity as “economic exploitation of the masses” and a blatant move to protect the interests of powerful lobbies and the fossil fuel industry.

“This policy is not just about energy; it’s an economic war against the people,” Marri declared.

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

“Instead of encouraging green energy, the government is waging an open war against those who are trying to make Pakistan energy self-sufficient.”

Marri warned that the new policy would have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.

“This move will destroy the solar energy industry, making it unfeasible for both domestic and commercial consumers,” she said.

“It will deter local and foreign investment in renewable energy and increase reliance on an outdated and inefficient grid.”

She also criticized the government for failing to address systemic issues in the power sector, such as Rs. 600 billion lost annually to electricity theft and unpaid bills, and Rs. 18 per unit spent on idle capacity payments.

“Instead of solving these serious problems, the government is punishing those who are trying to make Pakistan energy-independent,” Marri said.

The PPP has vowed to resist the policy at all levels. “This is not just an energy policy; it’s a sellout of our future to commercial interests, and we will not remain silent.”

Marri called for the immediate reversal of the policy and demanded legal action against those responsible.

“The government must stop selling our future to commercial interests,” she said.

