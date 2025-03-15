Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs313,700 after it shed Rs300.

Moreover, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs268,947 after it registered a decrease of Rs257, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices soared to a fresh record high in Pakistan after it increased by Rs4,700 to clock in at Rs314,000.

Similarly, the international rate of gold also decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,984 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $4 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,530 per tola.