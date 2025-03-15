AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-15

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: In order to achieve sustainable economic growth, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared on Friday that the government would extend all-out support to the business community to enable them to attract investment and increase exports.

Talking to a delegation of prominent businessmen from all over the country, he said that a comprehensive scheme would be introduced to attract long-term investment in Pakistan.

He said that a committee has been established to develop an export facilitation scheme aimed at assisting exporters, which will soon submit its draft recommendations for approval.

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

Sharif claimed that all economic indicators are on the rise, which was made possible due to the diligent efforts of his economic team, adding, “We all should work together to take the economy to new heights.”

He maintained that addressing the concerns of the business community would always be his government’s top priority, noting that the government was actively implementing every possible measure to support them.

“The business community is being facilitated after the digitalisation of FBR [Federal Board of Revenue] and other reforms,” he added.

Sharif noted that the time taken to clear containers at ports has significantly reduced thanks to the implementation of the Faceless Custom Assessment (FCA) system.

The prime minister also stressed the need for imparting training to young men to ensure a skilled workforce for various industries.

“We are enhancing the system by unifying all professional training institutions under a single framework,” he shared.

The members of the delegation were all praise for the economic team of the prime minister for turning the economy around, noting that under Sharif’s leadership, the country is moving in the right direction after achieving economic stability.

The participants also lauded the government for generating income from new sources, strengthening the national kitty, and implementing the Uraan Pakistan programme and its economic progress roadmap.

The initiatives launched by the prime minister aimed at equipping young people with professional skills and advancing agriculture and industry also earned praise, especially the plan to send 1,000 students to China for advanced training.

The delegation members said that for the first time, they genuinely believe that the government is making serious efforts to address the issues faced by the business community.

They particularly thanked the prime minister for involving the business community in the consultation process, especially during the budget-making process.

The businessmen also gave their proposals to address the challenges faced by the business community of the country.

In response, the prime minister directed the concerned ministries and secretaries to engage in talks with the businessmen and develop a policy strategy in light of their proposals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Exports FBR economic indicators investments PM Shehbaz Sharif Businessmen EFS FBR digitalisation

Comments

200 characters

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories