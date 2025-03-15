PM says exports, investments under govt focus

ISLAMABAD: In order to achieve sustainable economic growth, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared on Friday that the government would extend all-out support to the business community to enable them to attract investment and increase exports.

Talking to a delegation of prominent businessmen from all over the country, he said that a comprehensive scheme would be introduced to attract long-term investment in Pakistan.

He said that a committee has been established to develop an export facilitation scheme aimed at assisting exporters, which will soon submit its draft recommendations for approval.

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

Sharif claimed that all economic indicators are on the rise, which was made possible due to the diligent efforts of his economic team, adding, “We all should work together to take the economy to new heights.”

He maintained that addressing the concerns of the business community would always be his government’s top priority, noting that the government was actively implementing every possible measure to support them.

“The business community is being facilitated after the digitalisation of FBR [Federal Board of Revenue] and other reforms,” he added.

Sharif noted that the time taken to clear containers at ports has significantly reduced thanks to the implementation of the Faceless Custom Assessment (FCA) system.

The prime minister also stressed the need for imparting training to young men to ensure a skilled workforce for various industries.

“We are enhancing the system by unifying all professional training institutions under a single framework,” he shared.

The members of the delegation were all praise for the economic team of the prime minister for turning the economy around, noting that under Sharif’s leadership, the country is moving in the right direction after achieving economic stability.

The participants also lauded the government for generating income from new sources, strengthening the national kitty, and implementing the Uraan Pakistan programme and its economic progress roadmap.

The initiatives launched by the prime minister aimed at equipping young people with professional skills and advancing agriculture and industry also earned praise, especially the plan to send 1,000 students to China for advanced training.

The delegation members said that for the first time, they genuinely believe that the government is making serious efforts to address the issues faced by the business community.

They particularly thanked the prime minister for involving the business community in the consultation process, especially during the budget-making process.

The businessmen also gave their proposals to address the challenges faced by the business community of the country.

In response, the prime minister directed the concerned ministries and secretaries to engage in talks with the businessmen and develop a policy strategy in light of their proposals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025