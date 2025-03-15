Pakistan Crypto Council officially launched

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has officially been launched, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into its financial landscape.

The council is set to play a pivotal role in formulating policies, fostering innovation, and ensuring a secure and forward-thinking approach to crypto adoption in Pakistan.

Finance Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, will serve as the chair of the Pakistan Crypto Council, demonstrating the government’s commitment to the evolving digital economy.

Bilal bin Saqib, the chief advisor to the finance minister on the PCC, has been appointed as the CEO of the council, bringing his expertise in blockchain technology, investment strategy, and digital innovation to spearhead the initiative.

The PCC’s immediate board members include governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Law secretary and Federal IT secretary.

This diverse leadership structure ensures that regulatory oversight, financial stability, legal frameworks, and technological advancements are brought together to support Pakistan’s crypto ecosystem.

The formation of the PCC signifies the government’s proactive stance in moving Pakistan to the forefront of the global shift towards blockchain technology and digital assets. With regulatory clarity and a structured approach, Pakistan aims to foster a safe and compliant environment for investors, businesses, and innovators in the crypto space.

