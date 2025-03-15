Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was apprised ML-1 Railway Projects, expected to cost $1.1 billion, is primarily financed by loan from China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has committed to providing 85 per cent of the cost of the project.

The committee met with Senator Quratulain Marri in the chair at the Parliament House on Friday.

A significant portion of the meeting was devoted for discussion regarding current status of ML-1 Railway Project. The committee also deliberated on water resource management, infrastructure development, and key ongoing initiatives that are crucial to Pakistan’s development.

The committee was apprised that the project, expected to cost $1.1 billion, is primarily financed by loan from China under CPEC, which has committed to providing 85 per cent of the cost of the project, with Pakistan covering the remaining portion, whereas, the ministry is currently awaiting arrival of the Technical Team from China in order to proceed further.

During the meeting, Senator Marri raised concerns over the display by the Ministry of Planning and Development of controversial Kalabagh Dam as one of the proposed project.

The chairperson committee noted that “Three provincial assemblies have already passed resolutions against the construction of this dam, and it should be removed from the Planning Commission’s presentations and proposals.” One of the items discussed was the progress on the Gomal Zam and Darawat Dams, which are also critical to enhancing water storage and agricultural development.

The committee was briefed on the progress on the Bhasha Dam, wherein, the committee expressed doubts about its timely completion even by 2035.

The Dasu Hydropower Project, another vital energy project, is set to be completed by 2027, with financing provided by the World Bank.

The secretary of Water Resources also shared that the Gomal Zam Dam, completed in 2014 and handed over to the provincial government, had faced issues due to the provincial government’s failure to develop infrastructure in its command area.

The meeting began on a somber note, as Fateha prayers were offered for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train tragedy. Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman led the prayers for those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

“Water availability is rapidly decreasing due to rising population and effects of climate change,” warned officials during the meeting and also stated that Pakistan is currently facing water shortages due to inefficient management, rapid ground depletion and climate change impact.

The Ministry of Planning apprised the committee on key initiates taken under the Uraan Pakistan and 5Es framework to counter effects of climate change and improve national water resources and flood management system and enhance conservation efforts.

The committee also discussed the major project aimed at providing clean drinking water to Karachi. It was told that the project, which is slated to be completed by June 2026, has already seen 57.8 per centof its work completed. It was further informed that despite the challenges posed in execution of the project and effective coordination between the stakeholders, the Secretary of Water Resources reassured the committee about the project’s progress on part of the federal government.

However, Chairperson Committee Senator Quratulain Marri voiced concerns about the delays caused by the Chinese technical delegation’s absence, which has held up progress. The committee chairperson recommended the ministry to also look for alternate sources of finances for the project in case further delays are expected.

However, the committee recommended timely completion of key projects, particularly in view of financial constraints, security concerns, and the ever-pressing impacts of climate change.

The committee is set to continue its oversight of these projects in upcoming meetings, with a focus on ensuring that these national initiatives remain on track for completion.

The meeting was attended by senators, Jam Saifullah Khan, Shahadat Awan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Dr Afnanullah Khan, Senator Attaur Rehman, and officers of the ministries.

