Ports to remain open on Sundays: PM orders release of containers stuck at ports

LAHORE: On demand of the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to release stuck containers at ports immediately and also directed that all ports would remain open on Sunday’s as well.

In a special meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad raised the major concern of prolonged delay in the clearance of thousands of containers stuck at ports due to bureaucratic hurdles and stringent policies. These delays were disrupting supply chains, increasing operational costs and causing raw material shortages for industries across Pakistan.

Responding to this urgent issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued immediate orders for the release of all detained containers to ensure a smooth flow of goods and prevent further economic disruption.

Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar also spoke on the occasion. “This decision will provide much-needed relief to importers, manufacturers and exporters. It will not only reduce the financial burden on businesses but also enhance industrial productivity,” said Mian Abuzar Shad.

In another major breakthrough, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted LCCI’s long-standing demand to keep port operations functional on Sundays. This move will significantly improve trade efficiency, ensuring faster clearance of shipments, reduced congestion at ports and lower demurrage costs for businesses.

The decision is expected to benefit exporters who face tight international shipping schedules, manufacturers relying on imported raw materials and traders dependent on timely delivery of goods.

Mian Abuzar Shad praised the Prime Minister’s responsiveness, stating, “This is a historic step that will improve trade facilitation, eliminate unnecessary delays and make Pakistani businesses more competitive in the global market.”

The Prime Minister assured LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad of his commitment to facilitating the business community and instructed relevant ministries to work closely with the Lahore Chamber to implement further reforms.

Expressing his deep gratitude, Mian Abuzar Shad applauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and swift decision-making in addressing business concerns. He said that such proactive governance sends a strong signal of support to local and international investors and reinforces confidence in Pakistan’s economic policies.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President pledged to continue its efforts in supporting business-friendly reforms and working as a bridge between the government and the private sector. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that such collaborations are essential for economic progress, employment generation and boosting Pakistan’s global trade standing.

He reiterated its commitment to facilitate economic reforms, advocating for the business community and ensuring that Pakistan moves towards a more competitive and investment-friendly economy. This special meeting between LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marks a significant step in enhancing trade facilitation, improving business conditions and fostering a stronger economy for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025