Indian financial markets closed

MUMBAI: India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, March 14, for a local holiday. They will resume trading on Monday, March 17.

The benchmark Nifty 50 settled 0.33% lower at 22,397.2, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.27% to 73,828.91 on Thursday, to log weekly losses as fears of an escalating global trade war weighing on the US economy hit heavyweight information technology stocks hard.

The Indian rupee rose 0.24% to 86.9975 against the US dollar, aided by dollar sales from foreign banks and the trimming of short bets against it.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.645 rupees, with the yield up over 1 bps at 6.6967%, as upbeat sentiment from easing inflation data was blunted by worries over escalations in the global tariff war.