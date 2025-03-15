AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-15

German stocks gains after Merz secures support for historic debt reform

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

FRANKFURT: European stocks rallied on Friday, with German equities leading gains after the country’s political parties agreed a historic deal to ramp up state borrowing.

The pan-continental STOXX 600 climbed 1.1%. Germany’s benchmark index gained 1.9%, while mid-caps advanced 2.4%. Small-caps climbed 3.3%.

Conservative chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said he had secured the crucial backing of the Greens for a massive increase in state borrowing, clearing the way for the outgoing parliament to approve it next week.

“Today’s political deal should have ensured a two-thirds majority in the parliament at next Tuesday’s vote. Nevertheless, the chance of a surprise failure is still not zero,” said Carsten Brzeski, ING’s global head of macro.

“Regardless, the chances of a cyclical rebound on the back of positive sentiment effects and later actual spending, have clearly increased.”

Sectors expected to benefit the most from the reforms jumped after the news. European banks led gains with a 2.6% advance, followed by the industrial goods sector that houses defence stocks.

The continent-wide aerospace and defence index closed 4.1% higher, while the volatility index eased to its lowest since March 4, after jumping to its highest in more than seven months earlier in the week.

Although the news renewed risk-appetite in Europe, the benchmark STOXX 600 index still logged a weekly loss, its worst since December.

US President Donald Trump’s back and forth on tariffs has prompted volatile moves on markets, and his threat to slap a 200% tariff on wine and other alcohol from the European Union in response to the bloc’s levies on US whiskey, has contributed to recent declines.

“The ongoing uncertainty about tariffs… is raising questions about the outlook for growth and that’s having a particular impact on risky assets generally,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

Some investors remained optimistic despite the trade war gloom because of potential progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Among other stocks, Kering slumped 10.7% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after its Italian luxury brand Gucci appointed Georgian designer Demna as its artistic director.

European stocks STOXX 600 index ceasefire in Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

German stocks gains after Merz secures support for historic debt reform

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories