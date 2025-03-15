‘Urgent wheat imports may be needed to save from food crisis’

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that urgent wheat imports may be needed to save the country from a food security crisis.

He stressed that along with imports, a government-led operation should be launched against hoarders and profiteers across the country. Without such intervention, the situation will only deteriorate.

He said that farmers in many areas are growing other crops instead of wheat in absence of a support price due to which the area under wheat cultivation is decreasing effecting production.

He underscored that wheat production has also been hampered in many areas due to scanty rainfall. If immediate steps are not taken in this alarming situation, a grave food crisis may loom large.

He pointed out that Pakistan, once a wheat-exporting country, has been forced to rely on wheat imports for many years. The root cause include unnecessary government intervention in the wheat market, profiteering, water scarcity, climate change, substandard agricultural chemicals, expensive fertilizers, poor quality seeds, and unavailability of loans to farmers, all of which are wreaking havoc on all crops, including wheat.

He said that the smuggling of wheat and artificial shortages are also adding to the problems, while the needs of the growing population are also increasing continuously.

In addition, due to the lack of education and training, farmers are farming in old-fashioned ways, which leads to increased water loss. At the same time, production is low, he observed.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that urgent imports are of fundamental importance to avert a crisis, keep prices stable, and maintain the food security situation. In addition, it is necessary to provide wheat on subsidy to the poorest people so that their financial problems can be reduced.

He said that last year, due to a good harvest, the market prices of wheat stabilised, and the problems of the common consumer had been reduced to a considerable extent, but now the situation is changing.

Wheat production is expected to be 11 percent lower this year than last year. Last year, it was 31.4 million metric tons, while this year, it is expected to be 27.9 million metric tons. In these circumstances, the government should consider purchasing wheat on a large scale from local farmers. Suppose the Punjab government does not purchase wheat this year as it did last year. In that case, the food security situation may worsen. He further said that the central and provincial governments should take immediate steps to save the country from economic and political instability and to ensure the supply of wheat across the country.

