Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

QAU secures impressive positions in QS Subject Rankings 2025

Recorder Report Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has once again proven its academic excellence by securing impressive positions in the QS Subject Rankings 2025.

The prestigious institution in Pakistan has showcased exceptional performance across various disciplines, solidifying its reputation as one of the country’s leading educational hubs.

QAU’s commitment to academic brilliance and innovation continues to set it apart on both national and global stages. QAU has performed exceptionally well in multiple disciplines, strengthening its reputation as one of Pakistan’s leading higher education institutions.

QAU has achieved remarkable placements in multiple fields. According to the latest QS rankings, Quaid-i-Azam University has been positioned among the top global universities in various fields.

Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Mathematics, and Physics have been ranked 150-200; Agriculture and Forestry 201-250; Biological Sciences, Chemistry, and Material Sciences, 251-300; Statistics and Operational Research 251-275; Economics and Econometrics and Computer Science and Information Systems 301-350; Environmental Sciences 401-450, and in Business and Management Studies it was placed at 451-500.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, extended heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved, emphasising that this success reflects the unwavering commitment and hard work of the university’s faculty, students, staff, alumni and University Ranking committee.

This outstanding achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of QAU’s faculty, staff, students, and alumni. QAU’s marvelous performance in world rankings highlights its commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. The university has made significant progress in research output, international collaborations, and faculty development, further strengthening its position on the global academic stage.

The QS Subject Rankings evaluate universities based on academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, and faculty citations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

