AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-15

‘Preparation of draft action plan by chambers, ministries positive step’

Press Release Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 06:25am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

FAISALABAD: Preparation of draft action plan for economic uplift by concerned ministries in collaboration with chambers is a positive step as we could formulate viable and progressive policies through mutual consultation to give a quick start to the process of economic stability in Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Commenting on decisions taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an important meeting between chambers and concerned ministries, he said that the business community is fully convinced of the positive and productive efforts of the government to save Pakistan from bankruptcy and gradually putting it on the path of economic stability. In this connection, he particularly mentioned inflation, markup, exports, current account deficit and other macroeconomic indicators and said that the efforts of the economic team of Shehbaz Sharif are highly appreciable.

He said that now we need economic policies compatible with the ground realities so that the pace of economic growth could be further expedited. He said that chambers are the true representatives of the business community including the neglected SME sector. He presented suggestions from FCCI to control under invoicing, EDF and documentation of the economy and said that the government could get best possible results in consultation with the representative of the business community.

He appreciated the visits of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to different chambers ahead of the announcement of the federal budget. He said that this consultation process will help the government to resolve budget related issues without any panic or surprise during the announcement of the federal budget. He also demanded an expo centre for Faisalabad so that international level exhibitions could be arranged to showcase the quality products of this city. He said that the Punjab government was ready to donate 50 acres of land for this centre. He also welcomed the assurance of the government to resolve the economic issues in consultation with the chambers and stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy FCCI economic uplift economic stability Ministries chambers of commerce

Comments

200 characters

‘Preparation of draft action plan by chambers, ministries positive step’

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories