Business & Finance Print 2025-03-15

PE&TD announces crackdown on property tax defaulters

Published March 15, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise And Taxation Department has announced a decisive crackdown on property tax defaulters as well as officers failing to meet tax recovery targets.

Director General Excise & Taxation, Umar Sher Chatha, emphasized that accountability will no longer be limited to tax defaulters alone rather the officers responsible for tax collection will also be held accountable for their performance.

The DG excise & taxation stated that a comprehensive performance review is underway, and lists of underperforming officers are being compiled.

Officers failing to meet their recovery targets will first be issued show-cause notices. If no improvement is seen, their salaries will be deducted, and by the end of the year, they will be removed from their positions.

To achieve the Rs 28 billion revenue collection target, the department is implementing stringent measures. The ETO Operations will directly monitor the recovery process to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

Providing an update on enforcement actions, Umar Sher Chatha shared that in the past 12 days, a total of 12,000 properties in Lahore, defaulting on Rs 860 million, have been sealed. Across Punjab, more than 38,000 properties, with outstanding dues of Rs 1.5 billion have been sealed.

However, tax recovery efforts have led to swift de-sealing of properties upon payment. In Lahore, 3,600 properties have been de-sealed after payments of Rs 110 million, while across Punjab, 11,000 properties have been restored following recoveries amounting to Rs 830 million.

The DG excise & taxation issued a stern warning that no officer is authorized to illegally de-seal any property without proper tax payment. Any violation will result in strict legal action. He further urged property owners to fulfil their tax obligations on time to avoid legal consequences.

