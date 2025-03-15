Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa situation: Opposition urges Army brass to give in-camera briefing

ISLAMABAD: The major opposition political parties on Friday called upon the top military leadership to give an in-camera briefing to political leaders, particularly those in opposition, on the rising incidents of terrorism, notably in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a presser, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chief of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Asad Qaiser, as well as Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the head of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), expressed their desire for insights from the military leadership on terror issues confronting the country.

Hamid Raza emphasized, “We do not need any loyalty certificates from the government. Our patriotism is unmatched, and we seek an in-camera briefing from the military as we have some pressing questions to ask form them.”

Another top opposition leader Achakzai, seconded Raza, and said that the way this country is being governed is quite shameful as those who compromise their integrity rise to power while those who stand firm are labelled as traitors.

He asserted that all individuals, whether soldiers or civilians, are part of the country, and that grievances exist across various ethnicities, including Sindhis, Seraikis, and Baloch.

He urged those In power to seek forgiveness from both Allah and the masses, and to adhere strictly to the constitution, establish an independent Election Commission, and hold fresh elections in a fair and transparent manner.

Barrister Gohar expressed disappointment over government ministers “undue criticism in National Assembly a day ago, saying they should have addressed pressing issue of train hijacking, but they targeted the PTI.

He maintained that attacking the PTI, which is the only national party, based on some unfounded tweets is unjustifiable, which is tantamount to divide the nation.

He stressed the need for giving an in0camera briefing to the opposition parties, highlighting that the delicate nature of the situation calls for a united front.

“This unity can only be achieved if all the stakeholders involved, both civilian and military, come together for finding a solution to the common enemy, which is terrorism,” he added.

Asad Qaiser, a prominent PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker, described the train hijacking event as a total “security lapsde,” insisting that accountability is necessary at the highest level.

He strongly criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his remarks against at the PTI during his visit to Quetta on Thursday, arguing that instead of fostering unity, Sharif chose to attack the PTI, showcasing his immaturity as expected.

