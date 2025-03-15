AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

NHA saves Rs13.5bn in one project

Obaid Abrar Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA), under the instructions of the Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has successfully saved 13.5 billion rupees in a single project.

This significant saving was made possible due to the contractor’s agreement to better terms for the construction of the Sarai Saleh to Havelian Highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which resulted in a more favourable deal.

This was revealed during a high-level meeting of the NHA chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

The federal minister directed that key projects such as the Rato Dero to Shikarpur and Jamshoro to Sehwan be completed before June 30, 2025.

He emphasised that contractors responsible for unnecessary delays should be blacklisted.

Aleem Khan also sought a report on land acquisition in Sindh and the timeline of all ongoing projects in the country.

He stressed that delays in projects funded by donor agencies will not be tolerated under any circumstances, urging the contractors to demonstrate self-accountability.

Aleem Khan directed that the terms of the contracts for NHA projects should be revised to ensure that delays are penalised with the consequences borne by the contractors rather than the government.

In the meeting, the federal minister set specific targets for NHA officials, stressing that each officer must meet their assigned objectives or they will not be allowed to remain in their positions.

He stated that foreign companies should be fully involved in NHA projects ensuring transparency in all projects.

The meeting also reviewed the progress and challenges of NHA projects across the country. The federal minister instructed that issues being faced at project sites be addressed immediately.

The federal secretary communications and the chairman of NHA provided briefings on important departmental matters with the federal minister approving several key decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Aleem Khan National Highways Authority NHA Minister for Communications

Comments

200 characters

NHA saves Rs13.5bn in one project

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories