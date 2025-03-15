AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Sports Print 2025-03-15

HBL-PSL-X trophy named ‘The Luminara Trophy’

Muhammad Saleem Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 06:50am

LAHORE: The first-ever trophy tour in the history of HBL-PSL started from Hyderabad and Karachi, with ‘Luminara’ scheduled to travel to 11 cities across Pakistan till 29th March, the PCB announced today.

The 10th edition of HBL PSL is scheduled to take place in four cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi from 11th April to 18th May.

In the first leg of the trophy tour, the Luminara Trophy will be displayed at various locations across Hyderabad and Karachi till 15th March.

Following Hyderabad and Karachi, the trophy will travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad. The second leg of the trophy tour will be announced in due course.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “The HBL PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket. The tour aims to fulfil our desire to increase the physical reach of the HBL PSL throughout Pakistan.

In the first leg, the trophy will be displayed from the vibrant streets of Karachi to the historic locations of Lahore and will also showcase breathtaking landscapes of Pakistan, with more historic and iconic locations to follow.“ He said, “This trophy tour is our way of giving back to the fans, which have been the heart and soul of HBL PSL over the last decade. Their unwavering support fuels the passion of our players and makes this league one of the best in the world.”

‘Luminara’ Trophy first-leg tour schedule:

14 March – Hyderabad

14-15 March – Karachi

16-17 March – Lahore

18 March – Multan

19 March – Bahawalpur

20 March – Faisalabad

22 March – Peshawar

23 March – Islamabad.

