‘National unity impossible amidst anti-state, anti-army PTI’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that achieving national unity is impossible amidst anti-state and anti-army PTI.

She emphasized that PTI should prioritize saving the country rather than waging a battle to protect a single individual. She also criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for being occupied with sending delegations to Afghanistan while the people suffered from terrorism.

Talking to the media here Friday, Azma underscored the urgent need for national unity to tackle serious challenges like terrorism. She asserted that combating terrorism and all enemies of Pakistan requires collective effort. However, unity becomes difficult when PTI does not even condemn terrorism and instead attacks the military, she said.

Azma Bokhari stressed that national security demands unity from all political forces. She called for the renewal of the National Action Plan, stating that a new strategy must be formulated to effectively eliminate terrorism. She praised the Prime Minister for addressing terrorism seriously and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling this issue with utmost priority.

Expressing deep concern over the recent blast in KP, she prayed for the safety of the nation and urged PTI to focus on the well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than advocating for their imprisoned leader. She also highlighted that maintaining law and order is the primary responsibility of provincial governments, and they cannot evade this duty.

Commenting on PTI’s approach, she stated that criminals cannot be engaged in governance discussions, but other PTI members are welcome to negotiate with the government. She expressed disappointment over PTI’s conduct in the National Assembly, criticizing them for not uttering a single word of condemnation during the session. She stated that PTI members present in the assembly should have spoken against the BLA.

Azma Bokhari reaffirmed the government’s firm stance against terrorism, ensuring that every possible step will be taken to protect the country. She made it clear that no one will be allowed to compromise the peace and stability of Pakistan.

