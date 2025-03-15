AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
2025-03-15

‘APTs attacks detected in 25pc of companies’

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: A global cyber security company revealed on Thursday that Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) classified as human-driven attacks have been detected in 25% of companies, accounting for over 43% of all high-severity incidents.

This marks a staggering 74% increase compared to 2023 and a 43% rise from 2022.

The annual Managed Detection and Response (MDR) analyst report issued on Friday provided insights based on the analysis of MDR incidents identified by Kaspersky’s Security Operations Centre team.

The report sheds light on the most prevalent attacker tactics, techniques and tools, as well as the characteristics of detected incidents and their distribution across regions and industry sectors among MDR customers.

Despite advancements in automated detection technologies, determined attackers continue to exploit vulnerabilities and circumvent these systems. Notably, APTs were identified across every sector except telecommunications, with the IT and government sectors bearing the brunt.

Moreover, incidents characterized as human-driven attacks confirmed by customers as cyber exercises comprised more than 17% of total incidents. Additionally, severe violations of security policies comprised approximately 12% of high-severity events, with malware-related incidents also accounting for over 12%, predominantly affecting the financial, industrial and IT sectors.

“In 2024, we observed a significant escalation in Advanced Persistent Threats and this alarming trend emphasizes that even with advancements in automated detection, determined human-driven attacks continue to exploit vulnerabilities across various sectors. Organizations must enhance their preparedness and invest in comprehensive cybersecurity strategies to counteract these sophisticated threats,” states Sergey Soldatov, Head of Security Operations Center at Kaspersky.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

global cyber security APTs Advanced Persistent Threats

