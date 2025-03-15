AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

Arshad Nadeem visits TCF School on IMC invitation

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: National Hero Arshad Nadeem Friday paid a visit to The Citizen Foundation’s (TCF) school, here Friday and shared his remarkable journey of setting a world record despite limited resources.

The Indus Motor Company (IMC) invited Arshad Nadeem to visit The Citizen Foundation’s (TCF) school, as part of the Toyota’s Global Start Your Impossible (SYI) campaign.

He was invited to celebrate the power of determination and inclusion, while emphasizing the importance of accessible education for all the less privileged children. It may be noted that The Citizens Foundation, founded in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education, is now one of Pakistan’s leading organisations in this field for the less privileged. It currently has 2,033 school units and 301,000 students enrolled in its schools across Pakistan.

During the event, IMC’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed that through IMC’s continued partnership with TCF, we continue to uphold its mission of inclusivity and empowering individuals to achieve the seemingly impossible.

Expressing gratitude, Col. Allah Ditta Khalid highlighted the impact of Arshad Nadeem’s visit to TCF by stating that “Arshad Nadeem is a huge source of inspiration for all our students.” He also commended the IMC’s continued commitment to supporting TCF schools across Pakistan, under its long-standing corporate social responsibility program Concern beyond Cars, which reflects its dedication to building an inclusive and thriving society.

It is pertinent to mention here that IMC has supported numerous athletes and change-makers over the years which includes Arshad Nadeem (since 2023), Karate champion Saadi Abbas, para table tennis champion Zainab Barkat, mountaineer Asad Memon and boxing champion Shahir Afridi, among others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Indus Motor Company Arshad Nadeem TCF School

Comments

200 characters

Arshad Nadeem visits TCF School on IMC invitation

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories