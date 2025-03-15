AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

Ahsan criticises Muslims for not walking their talk

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that “there is no conspiracy against us (Muslim); we are the conspirators ourselves.”

Speaking at the National Conference against Islamophobia organised by the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, Friday, he said, “The question arises: how has Israel, with a population of just 15 million, managed to hold hostage the Muslim world with a population of 2.5 billion?”

He stated, “In some of the world’s leading universities, professors of Islamic Studies are Jewish, yet we continue to blame others for our own shortcomings.”

This national conference was held in Islamabad on the occasion of World Islamophobia Day, under the auspices of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority. The event was addressed by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman of the Authority Khurshid Nadeem, Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar, and several other notable figures.

Ahsan Iqbal remarked, “What kind of Islam is this where if someone insults Islam, we end up burning down our own country? Do the Jews and Christians tell us to litter our streets, adulterate milk with water, indulge in corruption, and practice fraud?” He reminded the audience, “I, too, was attacked in an assassination attempt in the name of Islam, and that bullet still remains lodged in my body.”

Chairman of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, Khurshid Nadeem, said the most effective way to combat Islamophobia is through our knowledge and actions. He announced the establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Youth Clubs across the country, along with Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Minorities Clubs for non-Muslim communities, to engage youth and minorities in positive activities.

Minister of State for Education Wajiha Qamar stated that “The initiatives of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority will serve as a source of goodness and blessings for society.” She emphasised that Muslims should engage in self-reflection, asking themselves whether “our daily pursuits are in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).”

Other speakers at the conference noted that even the United Nations has acknowledged the Muslim stance that anti-Islam elements are distorting the teachings of Islam. During the conference, speakers strongly condemned the Jaffar Express train incident, calling upon the state to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

