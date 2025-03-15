AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

1.5m tons of waste collected across Punjab

Published 15 Mar, 2025

LAHORE: Under the Suthra Punjab Programme, over 1.5 million tons of waste has been collected across the province so far and during the last three months, 13,246 complaints were received from citizens on which action was taken within 24 hours.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq disclosed this while chairing a meeting on Saturday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretaries Asia Gul, Arshad Baig, Lahore Waste and Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din, and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company CEO Naeem Akhtar were also present. The CEOs of all other waste management companies participated in the meeting through a video link.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister expressed satisfaction that 212 temporary collection points and 903 waste enclosures have been constructed so far under the Suthra Punjab Programme. “Currently, 15,742 vehicles are working on cleaning work across Punjab, while 145,000 equipment are being used,” he added.

On this occasion, he told the officials that timely action should be taken on pending complaints. Taking notice of the shortage of containers in Gujranwala and DG Khan, he also directed the CEOs of both waste management companies to arrange containers in the required number soon. He said that the CEOs should not sit in offices but should visit the field daily. “Action will be taken if the monitoring data of the contractors is not uploaded on time,” he warned, adding that the Clean Punjab programme is completely digital. “If there are challenges in uploading data at any place, they should be resolved with the cooperation of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB),” he added. He further directed that waste should be collected from temporary collection points at least twice a week and reiterated the commitment that the capacity of the contractors will be gradually increased, however, there is a need to work according to the set KPIs (key performance indicator).

