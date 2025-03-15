‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ processes 310,000 requests

LAHORE: The ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab government, has significantly enhanced public access to government services. Over 369,000 online applications have been received to date as part of the initiative.

This was disclosed during a meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Friday. It was revealed in the meeting that over 310,000 requests have been successfully processed, while an additional 59,000 applications are expected to be completed in the coming days. The initiative has also witnessed remarkable participation, with thousands of individuals registered as Dastak facilitators, ensuring efficient service delivery to citizens.

While addressing the meeting, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ is operational in 40 districts of Punjab, offering over 70 essential services at citizens’ doorsteps. These include the issuance of domiciles, birth certificates, copies of FIR, copies of the registry, for record and various other public services, eliminating the need for visits to government offices, he added.

“People can conveniently avail these services through the ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ or by calling helpline 1202. ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ is not only making public services more accessible and efficient but also setting a new benchmark for good governance and citizen facilitation, saving time, and resources, and enhancing service delivery across Punjab,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025