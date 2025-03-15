Opposition assails govt for creating ‘authorities’

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed The Notaries (Amendment) Bill 2025 (Bill No 23 of 2025), The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill (Bill No24 of 25), The Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025 (Bill No 17 of 2025) and The Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority Bill 2025 (Bill No 22 0f 2025).

The bills were presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and were passed after a debate and subsequent voting.

Opposition member Imtiaz Sheikh said that the government used to establish companies, but now it is creating authorities. He mentioned that there are already fifteen authorities in place, and the government is continuously forming new ones.

He further stated that the government has a keen interest in creating authorities. Speaking about the police, he remarked that the police are already corrupt, and we have now ranked second in corruption.

Regarding forensic laboratories, he emphasized that forensic labs should remain independent, and no department, including the police, should interfere in their operations.

He asserted that authorities are a violation of human rights and urged that the Punjab Forensic Science Authority should be allowed to function freely. He also warned that the creation of authorities would lead to the torture of innocent people.

Opposition member Ismail Chaudhry, speaking about the Sahulat Bazaar Authority, claimed that rotten fruits and overpriced items are being sold in Sahulat Bazaars. He pointed out that even basic commodities like sugar are unavailable in these markets.

He raised concerns about the pricing of livestock, questioning how live animals are being sold for twelve hundred rupees while halal meat is being offered at seven hundred rupees. He further alleged that influential individuals are being facilitated in Sahulat Bazaars.

Deputy Speaker Zahir Iqbal Channar adjourned the Punjab Assembly session for an indefinite period after the agenda was completed.

Earlier, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan criticized the protocol culture, stating that he often observed that people don’t like protocol culture. He admitted that in the past mistakes were committed.

He called for an end to the culture of excessive security and guards, as it fosters public resentment. The Speaker expressed concern over an incident where vehicles and guards accompanying a foreign delegation opened fire openly on civilians, leaving the public terrified.

He emphasized that the “gun culture” is becoming a source of hatred among the people and must be controlled. Ahmad Khan said that nature of every crime is different. The government should demonstrate its writ. He acknowledged that law enforcement agencies, including the police, are making sacrifices, but there may be some “black sheep” within their ranks. However, he stressed that the kidnapping of the three children is a matter that requires collective efforts to resolve.

Speaker termed adjournment motion as the backbone of the parliament, playing a crucial role in resolving public issues. He noted that in the past, implementing such motions was essential for the parliament.

He revealed that 44 government and opposition members have expressed reservations about the privatization of government hospitals. He urged that government employees should be retained rather than dismissed following privatization.

The Punjab Law Minister proposed that responses to adjournment motions can be submitted digitally. He emphasized the need to digitize ministers to ensure timely responses to such motions.

Punjab Assembly Speaker concluded by stating that ministers must play their role in resolving public issues. He noted that in the past, MPs’ concerns were addressed effectively, and the same should continue in the future.

Meanwhile, Asad Mahmood, a PTI member of the assembly, expressed deep concern over the kidnapping of three children from his city, revealing that the parents have been demanded a ransom of 2 to 4 crore rupees. He stated that the mothers of the children are in distress and urged for the immediate release of the abducted children. He emphasized that if members of PPP and PML-N in his constituency come together to address the issue, it could be resolved effectively.

