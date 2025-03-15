PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The wheels on the bus go round and round…’

“Our political elite has been a trailblazer in so many ways, I think for once they can be the follower of a trailblazer.”

“How have the elite been trailblazers?”

“Did we or did we not create the concept of a First Daughter – not as a dependent child, but as an adult with ambitions to inherit daddy’s political…”

“Right, but Ivanka is out of politics in her daddy’s second term.”

“Right but Notification Maryam Nawaz’s daddy has been prime minister three times, so Trump needs one more…”

“That’s not allowed in the US.”

“There you go, then if you lose in elections, the usual charge of those who lost is rigging.”

“You and I both know….”

“I ain’t talking of the extent of rigging.”

“Right then, some of us have been forever sanctimoniously complaining of a deep state that takes all major decisions…”

“Benazir said that democracy is the best revenge.”

“If democracy is about her widower becoming the country’s president twice then OK but don’t forget it is apparent now that the US deep state and the European deep state and the UK deep state control their media, their foreign policy, I mean how else can you justify unwavering Western support for Israel in spite of the periodic genocide by the Israelis and the insistence that Russia-Ukraine war began on 22 February 2022 when it began way back about a decade earlier when the US deep state began to expand NATO right up to Russian borders, an existential threat to Putin…”

“So no historical perspective in reporting. OK, but what has the US done that we should follow?”

“After Pam Bondi was confirmed as the country’s Attorney General she got to court prepared for a legal battle, but Judge Howard Gates shut her down every time she began to say anything in court. She finally lost her cool and hear this, exposed the Judge’s behaviour, wait this is good, by playing an audio that implicated the judge in a conspiracy to obstruct justice and then had him arrested there and then.”

“No kidding, we have many, many, audios…but what do you suggest for here?”

“Well now that the judges have been transferred, appointed or whatever it is perhaps we need to wait for the next administration…..”

“Ha, ha, the wheels on the bus go round and round…”

