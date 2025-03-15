AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-15

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The wheels on the bus go round and round…’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

“Our political elite has been a trailblazer in so many ways, I think for once they can be the follower of a trailblazer.”

“How have the elite been trailblazers?”

“Did we or did we not create the concept of a First Daughter – not as a dependent child, but as an adult with ambitions to inherit daddy’s political…”

“Right, but Ivanka is out of politics in her daddy’s second term.”

“Right but Notification Maryam Nawaz’s daddy has been prime minister three times, so Trump needs one more…”

“That’s not allowed in the US.”

“There you go, then if you lose in elections, the usual charge of those who lost is rigging.”

“You and I both know….”

“I ain’t talking of the extent of rigging.”

“Right then, some of us have been forever sanctimoniously complaining of a deep state that takes all major decisions…”

“Benazir said that democracy is the best revenge.”

“If democracy is about her widower becoming the country’s president twice then OK but don’t forget it is apparent now that the US deep state and the European deep state and the UK deep state control their media, their foreign policy, I mean how else can you justify unwavering Western support for Israel in spite of the periodic genocide by the Israelis and the insistence that Russia-Ukraine war began on 22 February 2022 when it began way back about a decade earlier when the US deep state began to expand NATO right up to Russian borders, an existential threat to Putin…”

“So no historical perspective in reporting. OK, but what has the US done that we should follow?”

“After Pam Bondi was confirmed as the country’s Attorney General she got to court prepared for a legal battle, but Judge Howard Gates shut her down every time she began to say anything in court. She finally lost her cool and hear this, exposed the Judge’s behaviour, wait this is good, by playing an audio that implicated the judge in a conspiracy to obstruct justice and then had him arrested there and then.”

“No kidding, we have many, many, audios…but what do you suggest for here?”

“Well now that the judges have been transferred, appointed or whatever it is perhaps we need to wait for the next administration…..”

“Ha, ha, the wheels on the bus go round and round…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NATO PARTLY FACETIOUS RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The wheels on the bus go round and round…’

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories