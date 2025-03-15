AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan

PTI hints at attending APC against terrorism

Tahir Amin Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, on Friday, hinted at attending All Parties’ Conference (APC) against terrorism, unconditionally.

Talking to media at the Parliament House, Barrister Gohar said that the PTI founder has already said that if there is a matter of the country, they would support it unconditionally.

He further said that the Army Public School (APS) tragedy happened during the 126-day PTI sit-in. The PTI founder ended the sit-in next day and participated in the APC with the government.

Speaking about talks with the government, the PTI chairman said that they respect the speaker National Assembly, who had a very positive role in the negotiations. “If the opposition criticises the government at the Parliament Forum, it does not suite the Speaker National Assembly to respond to this matter,” he added.

He said that despite November 26 incident, the PTI founding chairman formed a negotiating committee and set a two-point agenda. “We took the initiative and formed a negotiating committee on December 4. The first meeting was held on December 23, second meeting on January 2 and then there was no meeting after the January 14,” he added.

Gohar said that government took written demands but did not give response. The government itself wanted an escape route, he said, asking that they could not WhatsApp messages? He said that if government was not ready to form a commission for negotiations, opposition was not supposed to come to them for gossip. The government wasted a great opportunity for negotiations, he said, adding that all should be united against terrorism and fight together.

However, PTI leader Ali Muhammad said that it was the third day to the train incident, but where were the prime minister and the interior minister? It would have been better if the Defence Minister told the House yesterday (Thursday) how the operation took place, said Ali Muhammad, adding that the seriousness of Balochistan needs to be understood. 250 million people are with the Pakistan Army, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Army Public School Gohar Ali Khan All Parties' Conference

