NA Speaker says body on talks with Opposition to stay

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the Parliamentary Committee on negotiations with opposition will remain intact because negotiations are the only way forward.

He expressed these views while addressing the media after launching a tree plantation drive in the Parliament House, here on Friday.

The speaker planted a sampling of Magnolia Grandiflora at the Mughal Garden in the Parliament House.

“Negotiations are the solution to every problem. The doors for dialogue will always remain open, but these dialogues would only be for securing the national interest, not for personal agendas,” the speaker said.

Regarding the opposition’s stance on the legitimacy of Parliament, Speaker Sadiq responded, “The opposition calls this Parliament ‘fake’; if so is the case, is it justified for the Leader of the Opposition, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, and the Chairpersons of Standing Committees to receive salaries and benefits?”

He said that the opposition seems to have no genuine interest in addressing public issues as they enter the House for few minutes, protest and then leave.“

