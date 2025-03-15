AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
KTBA requests FBR to resolve technical glitches, remove anomalies in IRIS portal

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve technical glitches and anomalies in the IRIS portal that are hampering taxpayer compliance efforts.

In a letter sent to DG (IT&DT), FBR, KTBA highlighted technical challenges being faced by the taxpayers while attempting to use the online tax system, which is the primary interface for tax filing and payment in Pakistan.

“These issues hinder the seamless filing of returns, creation of PSIDs & payment of taxes, and access to critical information, ultimately affecting the overall taxpayer experience,” the letter said

KTBA requested the FBR to investigate and address the identified glitches and anomalies on a priority basis besides considering the feedback provided to improve the portal’s functionality and user interface.

The letter also emphasized that resolving these technical issues would significantly enhance the user experience and encourage greater compliance with tax regulations — a goal aligned with FBR’s mission to broaden tax base.

