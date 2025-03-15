AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

JI asks govt to reduce electricity, fuel rates

Published 15 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Central Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded from to the government an immediate and significant reduction in electricity and fuel prices.

Addressing a large public Iftar gathering in Gulistan-e-Johar here on Friday, he said nationwide protests would be held right after the holy month of Ramzan if the government failed to do so.

Hafiz Naeem blamed the government, dubbing it as a “Form 47 government”, for ongoing economic crisis, alleging that the rulers do not truly represent the people’s mandate. He criticised them for being indifferent to the struggles of ordinary citizens, particularly those burdened by skyrocketing living costs.

He highlighted the severe economic hardships faced by the common man, stating that the government remains oblivious to the struggles of daily wage earners and salaried individuals.

“They cannot comprehend the plight of a biker who cannot afford expensive petrol, the anguish of a salaried person whose electricity bill exceeds his income, or the distress of a father unable to pay his children’s school fees.”

He emphasised that the prevailing economic conditions had become unbearable, necessitating immediate action. He announced that JI would launch a countrywide ‘resistance movement’ against the government following Eid-ul-Fitr.

