Sindh Assembly condemns Jaffar Express attack

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan.

The resolution not only denounced the brutal assault but also praised the security forces for their swift response in rescuing hostages and neutralizing the attackers.

The session, chaired by Panel of Chairperson Rehana Leghari, began with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presenting the resolution. He strongly condemned the attack, terming it a cowardly act aimed at destabilising the country.

He commended the armed forces for their professionalism in handling the crisis and ensuring the safe release of hostages.

The chief minister emphasized the need for national unity and collective action against terrorism, urging all political parties to support the security agencies unconditionally.

Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho expressed grave concern over the tactics used by the attackers, particularly their use of women and children as human shield. She criticised social media for spreading misinformation and distorting facts during the crisis. She lauded the security forces for their courageous efforts in eliminating the terrorists and securing the hostages.

MQM’s Abdul Waseem highlighted the tragic loss of four security personnel in the operation and suggested that both domestic and foreign elements were involved in orchestrating the attack. He called for stronger counterterrorism measures to prevent future incidents.

PPP leader Sardar Khan Chandio called the attackers “enemies of humanity” and condemned the incident as a calculated conspiracy against the country. He stressed that Pakistan had successfully thwarted similar plots before and would continue to do so.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq emphasised the need for addressing long-standing grievances in Balochistan. He noted that past injustices had fuelled resentment in the province and called for reconciliation efforts alongside military action.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani underscored the importance of supporting the armed forces rather than questioning their actions. He argued that criticism of security forces only served to benefit the country’s enemies.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi endorsed the resolution and urged a review of the National Action Plan (NAP) to strengthen counterterrorism efforts. He insisted that Pakistan’s security strategy needed to evolve to address emerging threats more effectively.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon warned that such attacks were aimed at undermining our economic stability, particularly in Balochistan, where progress on projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was attracting adversarial forces. He emphasized the need for vigilance against such geopolitical threats.

Alongside the resolution, the Sindh Assembly also passed the Sindh Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla explained that the amendments aimed to ensure proper registration of commercial vehicles, thereby preventing misuse and increasing government revenue.

