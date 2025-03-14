AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Markets

Corn down 3-5 cents a bushel, wheat and soy steady-mixed

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 07:52pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Wheat - Steady to mixed

CBOT wheat futures traded mixed, as expectations of lower exports from Russia helped underpin prices.

IKAR consultancy has cut its baseline 2024/25 wheat export forecast for Russia, the world’s biggest supplier, to around 41 million tons from 42.5 million tons.

In Ukraine, farmers are expected to plant more spring wheat this year, the agriculture minister said.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last down ½ cent at $5.62 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last up 2 cents at $5.89-1/2 per bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat rose 3/4 cent to $6.04-1/2 per bushel.

Corn - Down 3 to 5 cents a bushel

Corn futures weakened overnight as grain markets face pressure from worries that tit-for-tat tariff disputes will lower U.S. agricultural exports.

The dollar started off the week poorly against major peers but has since bounced back. A stronger dollar often makes U.S. farm goods look less attractive to importers.

Wheat up 5-7 cents a bushel, corn up 3-5 cents, soy up 10-12 cents

Exporters sold 218,604 metric tons of U.S. corn received in the reporting period to unknown destinations for 2024-25 delivery, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily reporting system.

CBOT May corn was last down 4-1/4 cents at $4.61 per bushel.

Soybeans - Steady

CBOT soybeans consolidated overnight as traders assessed South America’s production prospects.

Expectations for a massive soybean harvest in top-supplier Brazil hang over the market.

In Argentina, rains have benefited crops, though the Rosario Grains Exchange this week lowered its outlooks for the nation’s soy and corn harvests.

Exporters sold 20,000 metric tons of U.S. soyoil to unknown destinations for 2024-25 delivery, USDA said.

CBOT May soybeans were last up 1/2 cent at $10.11-1/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans US soybeans wheat crop corn crops

