AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai declines over new tariff threats, oil holds Abu Dhabi

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 07:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dubai’s index declined on Friday, driven by losses in heavyweight real estate sector stocks as U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats made investors nervous, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend to close higher.

In the latest in a long list of tariff threats, Trump said he would hit European beverage imports with duties of 200% if the EU does not remove U.S. whiskey surcharges.

Dubai’s main index fell 0.9% after two sessions of gains, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and its construction arm Emaar Development falling 2.2% and 2.8% respectively.

Among the losers, Commercial Bank of Dubai slid 6.1% as the stock went ex-dividend.

However, Dubai Investments jumped 4.4% after the firm raised its full-year dividend by 44% to 18 fils a share.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% rise in largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 1.4% hike in Emirates Telecommunication Group (know as E& Group).

On Thursday, Gulf Cement received an offer from TC Mena Holdings to acquire up to 100% stake in the company at AED 0.56 per share.

Gulf cement stock closed 1.8% higher.

Most Gulf markets end higher on US inflation data

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial market - rebounded on Friday due to the diminishing prospects of a quick end to the Ukraine war that could bring back more Russian energy supplies to Western markets.

Brent crude was up 1% at $70.57 a barrel by 1130 GMT.

Oil prices continue to play a crucial role in the potential ongoing recovery of the Abu Dhabi market, having reached and paused at key support levels, said Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

He further said that any rebound in oil prices could provide positive momentum for the market.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes recorded their fourth consecutive week of losses, declining 1.6% and 0.3% respectively, according to LSEG.

----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI    up 0.1% to 9,419 points
 DUBAI        down 0.9% to 5,141 points
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Dubai declines over new tariff threats, oil holds Abu Dhabi

India main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

KSE-100 Index gains 442 points as buying persists

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

JUI-F leader, three others injured in South Waziristan blast

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil prices rebound on unclear path to Ukraine ceasefire

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

Read more stories