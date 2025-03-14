AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Hamas to release American hostage in Gaza, ready for second-phase ceasefire talks

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:27pm
Armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade, near the border in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters
Armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade, near the border in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Hamas said on Friday it agreed to release an American-Israeli dual national, believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza, after receiving a proposal from mediators to continue negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal.

Hamas said in a statement that it responded “positively” to the proposal that was presented on Thursday to resume negotiations. It will also release the bodies of four other dual nationality hostages, it said without giving further details.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Meetings between Hamas leaders and U.S. hostage negotiator Adam Boehler in recent days sought the release of Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old man from New Jersey, who served as a soldier with the Israeli military.

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House early in March that gaining the release of Alexander was a “top priority”.

US envoy says Gaza hostage deal possible ‘within weeks’

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to bridge differences between Hamas and Israel to restart negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire deal in order to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza and facilitate the entry of aid into the war-torn enclave.

Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza on March 2 as a standoff over the truce escalated, with Hamas calling on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene.

Fighting in Gaza has been halted since January 19 under the first phase of the three-phase ceasefire accord. Hamas has exchanged 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The second phase involves talks over an agreement for the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave. Israel demands that Hamas free the remaining hostages without beginning phase two negotiations.

