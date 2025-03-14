AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Sri Lankan share index closes largely unchanged

  • CSE All-Share index dipped 0.004% to 15,860.44
Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:14pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Friday as losses in communication services and consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in consumer staples and utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index dipped 0.004% to 15,860.44, compared with Wednesday’s close of 15,861.14.

Sri Lanka’s stock market was closed on Thursday for a holiday.

In terms of index points, LOLC Finance was the top loser falling 9.2 points while Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka was the top gainer, rising 10.25 points.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 175.9 million shares from 60.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.08 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million) from 2.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as materials, energy decline

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 110.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.06 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

