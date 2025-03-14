Sri Lankan share index closes largely unchanged

Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Friday as losses in communication services and consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in consumer staples and utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index dipped 0.004% to 15,860.44, compared with Wednesday’s close of 15,861.14.

Sri Lanka’s stock market was closed on Thursday for a holiday.

In terms of index points, LOLC Finance was the top loser falling 9.2 points while Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka was the top gainer, rising 10.25 points.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 175.9 million shares from 60.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.08 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million) from 2.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 110.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.06 billion rupees, the data showed.