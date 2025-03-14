AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.44%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 59.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.09%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.25%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.9%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.56%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2025 12:02pm

WASHINGTON: An American Airlines Boeing jet caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard, the airliner said, according to local media.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane but 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Denver International Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Dramatic video images widely shared on social media showed billowing smoke around the jet on the ground near the terminals and passengers standing on a wing as emergency services arrived.

More than 60 feared dead in Washington after jet hits helicopter, crashes into river

The FAA said the Boeing 737-800, flying from Colorado to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported experiencing “engine vibrations.”

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides,” the FAA said in a statement.

The latest incident comes amid safety concerns after a series of incidents and attempts by US President Donald Trump’s administration to cut costs at US aviation agencies.

The FAA said it will investigate the latest incident.

American Airlines US Federal Aviation Administration American Airlines Boeing

Comments

200 characters

Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Read more stories