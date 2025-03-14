AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
China, Iran, Russia kick off talks in Beijing on Iran's nuclear issues

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 11:58am
BEIJING: Senior diplomats from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing on Friday for talks on Tehran’s nuclear issues, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, days after Tehran rejected U.S. “orders” to resume dialogue over the Iranian nuclear programme.

In 2015, Iran reached a deal with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany and agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. But in 2018, Donald Trump, a year into his first term as U.S. president, pulled out of the pact.

Last week, Trump said he had sent a letter to Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposing nuclear talks, adding that “there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal”.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded that he would not negotiate with the U.S. while being “threatened”, and Iran would not bow to U.S. “orders” to talk.

China, Russia, Iran to hold nuclear talks in Beijing on Friday

Iran was further enraged after six of the United Nations Security Council’s 15 members - the U.S., France, Greece, Panama, South Korea and Britain - held a closed-door meeting this week to discuss its nuclear programme. Tehran said the meeting was a “misuse” of the U.N. Security Council.

In the run-up to the Beijing talks on Friday - attended by the vice foreign ministers of China, Russia and Iran - China said it hoped the trilateral meeting would help create “conditions” for the early resumption of dialogue and negotiations.

Iran has long denied that it is working on developing a nuclear weapon. But the International Atomic Energy Agency warned last month that Tehran was “dramatically” accelerating enrichment of uranium to near the roughly 90% weapons-grade level.

