AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.44%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 59.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.09%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.25%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.9%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.56%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Iga Swiatek to face Russian teen Andreeva in Indian Wells semi-finals

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 11:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Two-time Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek avenged her shock Paris Olympics loss to Zheng Qinwen with a 6-3 6-3 win over the Chinese eighth seed on Thursday, setting up a semi-final against 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the California desert.

In the men’s draw, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz put on a show with his acrobatic shotmaking under the lights to close out the day’s action, overcoming a 4-1 second-set deficit to defeat Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 7-6(4).

Swiatek, one of the gold medal favourites when she lost to eventual champion Zheng in the Paris semis last year, converted all five of her break-point chances during a 94-minute match that was interrupted multiple times to dry the court.

“At the end it got really windy which made it super tricky especially when the conditions change during the match you need to adjust quickly and it’s not that easy,” Swiatek said.

“It was a weird match with all the breaks and everything but I wanted to be composed and really focused and I’m glad that I did that.”

Up next for defending champion Swiatek, who has dropped just 12 games across her four matches will be Andreeva after the ninth seed’s 7-5 6-3 win over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Andreeva beat Swiatek convincingly en route to the title in Dubai last month and is the youngest woman to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

The Russian continued to live up to the hype around her, playing a relentless brand of tennis to extend her win streak to 10 matches.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka hit a sensational running backhanded winner on match point to beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3 and set up an Australian Open final rematch with American Madison Keys, who steamrolled Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-1.

“I’m really excited,” Sabalenka said of the opportunity to play Keys again after falling to her in three sets in Melbourne in January.

Defending champ Iga Swiatek powers into Indian Wells quarters

“I really hope I can do a little bit better than I did in Australia.”

Medvedev beats fils

Daniil Medvedev jumped for joy in an uncharacteristically emotional celebration after holding off Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-4 2-6 7-6(7) amid gusting winds on centre court.

The Russian took advantage of 19 unforced errors from Fils in the first set but the 20-year-old showed maturity beyond his years in the second, using backhand slices and making frequent trips to the net to level the match.

Momentum swings were frequent in the deciding set and tiebreak, and Fils smashed his racket after sending a volley long facing match point.

“The adrenaline got me going,” Medvedev told reporters.

“I jumped next to him. Then I was, like, sorry man, I usually don’t celebrate like this, but it’s okay, it can happen.”

Next up for the fifth seed is Dane Holger Rune, who beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-0 6-3.

Two-time defending champion Alcaraz will next play Jack Draper after the Briton dispatched American Ben Shelton 6-4 7-5 in a battle of lefties.

Alcaraz, who has said Indian Wells is his favourite tournament outside of Spain, wondered if he should make his home away from home official after winning his 16th consecutive match in the desert.

“Should I buy a house here?” he wrote on the TV camera lens after his victory.

California Iga Swiatek Indian Wells Paris Olympics Mirra Andreeva

Comments

200 characters

Iga Swiatek to face Russian teen Andreeva in Indian Wells semi-finals

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Read more stories